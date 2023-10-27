In the middle of the debate on the reduction of working hours after the signing of the agreement between PSOE and Sumar ahead of the investiture. In this pact, both parties agree to maintain a continuous policy on labor matters, insisting on the progressive reduction of the working day to 38.5 hours in 2024, from 37.5 by 2025, and to achieve the objective of 32 hours and a 4-day work week per year. end of the next candidacy.

The Mexican millionaire Carlos Slim has spoken on the matter from Avilés, where he is participating in the XXVIII Plenary Meeting of the Círculo Montevideo Foundation. The Mexican businessman agrees with both parties on the need to reduce the hours of the working day, but he does so with some conditions.

36 hours a week, 12 hours a day. The Mexican businessman partially agrees with the signatories of the investiture pact regarding the reduction of a working day that has been in force for more than 100 years. Slim highlights that the technology available to modern companies makes it possible to reduce the number of hours to 36 hours per week and increase productivity thanks to artificial intelligence and other innovations.

However, the Mexican tycoon disagrees with the distribution of that day. Carlos Slim is not in favor of distributing those hours over four or five days as proposed by the acting Government, but rather over three days a week with a 12-hour day.

Better distribution of work for the entire population.The businessman affirms that by concentrating all the hours in a few days, it is possible to “work fewer days, three days, not four, not five, three, more hours, more years, and by having many people, it will cause new demand for new activities.” , entertainment is going to be important, sports, etc.”, said Carlos Slim. Employee training must improve with special emphasis on the education of groups at risk of social exclusion. “it is necessary for marginalized people to join to the economy, with good education, training and work,” Slim highlighted.

On this point, the millionaire agrees with some points of the investiture pact, where special emphasis is placed on the protection of long-term unemployed people over 45 years of age who are systematically rejected by the labor market despite their experience. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics, the progressive aging of the population in Spain has increased the number of unemployed people over 45 years of age to 9.07% of the active population and the percentage has risen as the retirement age approaches. 11.42% registered by those over 60 years of age.





Unemployment percentage by age range. Source: INE

Retirement at 75 years old. The Mexican tycoon especially highlights support for the older active population, aiming for a retirement at 75 years of age, appealing to people’s greater life expectancy, which in recent years has been progressively increasing. In statements by the Mexican published by El Economista, “We are living longer. It is very important that retirement is not so early,” Slim highlighted.

Carlos Slim’s proposals are in line with the policies that are being adopted in many countries in Europe and the world, where the retirement age is progressively being delayed. According to the study Future of the pension system: demographics, labor market and reforms, it is expected that by 2050, the dependency rate (proportion of people aged 65 or over in relation to the working-age population between 16 and 65 years) will be more than 50% in Europe and 72% in Spain, due to the demographic imbalance caused by an aging population.

The data speaks: long hours are unproductive. Carlos Slim’s approach is based on two main pillars: grouping the maximum number of hours into the minimum number of days to free up the employee for the rest of the week, and delaying retirement until very advanced ages. However, this distribution faces a big problem: the drop in productivity that both assumptions entail.

Different studies point to the direct relationship between the length of the day and the drop in productivity. That is, the longer the days, the less productivity due to stress, fatigue and lack of motivation. Countries with shorter working hours have the highest productivity values, while Eastern European countries with longer working hours register levels below 60% of the European average.

The relationship between age and productivity. The millionaire businessman is right when he points out that life expectancy has increased in recent years. Data from the INE confirm that the average life expectancy for men was 77 years compared to 83.6 for women in 2004, while in 2021 it increased to 80.2 years for men and 85.8 years for the women. However, a 2020 Bank of Spain report links the loss of productivity to an increase in age, falling noticeably after 55 years of age.





Life expectancy of men and women between 2004 and 2021. Source: INE

Delaying the retirement age excessively would lengthen this situation over time, which will only get worse over time. So, effectively, older people would go to work and not receive a retirement pension from the State budget, but it would not meet the productivity objectives of the companies. Furthermore, it must be taken into account that some jobs require good physical conditions to perform them, something that an elderly person could not offer and would be excluded.

