For 34 hours between Friday evening and Sunday morning the Gaza Strip remained almost completely isolated from the rest of the world: internet connections and telephone networks stopped working, making it impossible for the inhabitants to communicate with each other and for the rest of the world to know what was happening in the first hours of Israel’s land operation in the Strip. The first malfunctions were reported on Friday around 6pm (Italian time). Shortly after the independent observatory NetBlocks he confirmed that real-time data showed “a collapse in connectivity” and Paltel, one of the main Palestinian telephone companies, announced on social networks “the complete interruption of all communication and Internet services with the Gaza Strip due to the attack in progress”. The services of the operator Jawwal were then also interrupted.

The gradual restoration of communications it only happened on Sunday morning, when the first complete information and timely reports emerged from the previous two days, during which even the newspapers had lost contact with the few correspondents active in the Strip.

Ahmed Yousef, a resident of the town of Deir El Balah in the central Gaza Strip, told the New York Times that the communications breakdown proved to be an even more serious problem than the lack of water and food, a common condition throughout the territory since Israel placed a “total siege” in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

For days Yousef, like many other Gazans, had no news from relatives or friends. He also lost contact with the person from whom he had bought drinking water in recent days, and with the man who paid to stand in line for him for hours and be able to buy bread. Initially he thought that the blackout was a temporary problem, but then he learned of the total communications block by briefly watching the Al Jazeera TV channel thanks to the electricity provided by a solar panel. Yousef said that if he and his family survive the war they will leave Gaza: “This cannot be our life.”

The communications blockade has created much confusion among Gazans. A journalist told the BBC on Saturday that some civilians were interpreting the absence of messages on their phones as a sign that everything was going relatively well, and there was nothing to report: “They feel comforted,” he said, adding that others, however, were “nervous about losing contact with their loved ones”.

The lack of connection also made the work of the rescuers much harder. Many tried to identify the places hit by an explosion by observing the trajectory of the missiles and bombs, and once they reached the area they transported the injured to hospital, warning them verbally of the attack so that other health workers could come to the rescue.

Yusuf Al-Loh, director of operations for a health agency run by the Gaza government (then Hamas), said some people had to run for miles and scream to get the attention of rescuers. Once connections were restored, hundreds of people were found under the rubble, killed or injured. According to Al-Loh, the disruption of communications was a “war crime” whose perpetrators should be punished.

At 7.17pm on Friday the Palestinian Red Crescent, the equivalent of the Red Cross, he wrote on Due to the blackout, the trucks with humanitarian aid that have more or less regularly reached the Strip from Egypt since October 21st did not even enter Gaza on Saturday.

The photographer Shebab Younis published on Instagram several videos filmed on Saturday in the Strip in which some men can be seen digging through the rubble to try to recover injured people. Younis told the BBC that the situation was “catastrophic”, especially due to the inability to communicate: “All this is having repercussions on health facilities and public buildings, which have been affected by the bombings.” For example, one video shows a seriously injured man rushed on a stretcher and loaded onto a truck, and in another you see some rescuers digging trying to recover a little girl stuck under the rubble.

Thomas White, director of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNRWA), told the New York Times that the lack of internal and telephone connections “has aggravated tensions and fear” among the inhabitants of the Gaza Strip, which they felt “alone, separated from their families and from the rest of the world”. On Sunday, thousands of people broke into distribution centers for food and other basic necessities run by UNRWA, taking away bags of flour, wheat and other food and hygiene products. “It’s a worrying sign that social order is starting to collapse after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza,” White said.

Throughout Saturday, messages sent on WhatsApp to people inside the Strip remained undelivered (therefore with only one tick), and calls were immediately redirected to voicemail. Some activists and journalists present in the Strip have tried to make foreign SIM cards work, moving very close to the border with Egypt or trying to connect to Israel’s networks.

In Khan Yunis, in the south of the Strip, the journalist and activist Ahmed Elmadhoun went to the roof of a hospital to unsuccessfully try to make an Israeli SIM card work. “It was as if our voice no longer mattered,” he told the New York Times on Sunday, when the connections returned. The activist asked his 17,000 followers on X to help him obtain a digital sim card (eSIM), which was then provided to him by Mirna El Helbawi, an Egyptian activist and writer. Abdelrahman ElGendy, another Egyptian activist, he made himself available on X to provide eSIM to people in Gaza during the blackout.

In Khan Yunis, Israeli bombing was less intense than in other areas in the north of the Strip. Rushdi Abualouf, a Palestinian journalist who works for the BBC, said that between Friday and Sunday the inhabitants tried in every way to contact their family members in the most affected areas: “There was panic everywhere.”

It is not clear at the moment what the causes of the blackout were. Paltel said he did not know why the connection started working again at some point, given that the company had not yet done anything to try to repair the lines. Two US government officials, quoted by the New York Times but who remained anonymous, said they believed Israel was responsible for the collapse of communications in the Strip.

On Saturday Daniel Hagari, an Israeli army spokesman, neither confirmed nor denied Israel’s responsibility, but said the army would do “that is, what is necessary to protect our forces for as long as necessary, temporarily or permanent”.