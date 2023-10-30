Suara.com – Chairman of the Central Leadership Council (DPP) of the United Development Party (PPP) Achmad Baidowi said that his party would totally win the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud Md pair in the 2024 presidential election. In fact, PPP will mobilize wing organizations to take part in the action.

Awiek conveyed this when attending the 30th Birthday (Harlah) of the Young Generation of Indonesian Development (GMPI) at the Acacia Hotel, Jalan Kramat Raya, Salemba, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (18/10/2023) evening. Awiek, who is also the General Chair of GMPI, asked his members to work to gain the votes of young people.

Moreover, millennial to generation Z voters have the most votes in the 2024 elections, with 105 million votes or around 60 percent of the total Permanent Voter List (DPT).

“Today the PPP together with the PDIP, Hanura and Perindo coalition have declared their presidential candidate pairs Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD. We emphasize and we assure you, GMPI will be at the forefront of winning the presidential and vice presidential candidates from PPP,” said Awiek.

The GMPI’s peak event was attended by the Chairman of Bappilu PPP Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno, Secretary General of PPP Arwani Thomafi and Chairman of the PPP Advisory Council M Romahurmuziy as well as Deputy Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki.

He said, as the youth wing organization of PPP, GMPI is also tasked with ensuring that PPP passes the parliamentary threshold of 4 percent.

“Of course, the development in the number of voters in the productive age must be responded to well by PPP so that the party we love can still pass the 4 percent parliamentary threshold and we are sure that God willing, PPP will pass the parliamentary threshold,” he said.

According to him, it is GMPI’s obligation to help PPP win the election. If it fails, then GMPI is also considered to be guilty.

“On the contrary, naudzubilah if PPP does not pass through parliament then that is part of GMPI’s sin, are you ready?” he said.

On the same occasion, Chairman of the PPP Election Winning Body (Bappilu) Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno also encouraged GMPI to go down to the grass roots to ensure that people choose Ganjar-Mahfud in the 2024 presidential election. Moreover, he said, GMPI could be interpreted as Ganjar Mahfud Indonesia’s Choice.

“I directly ordered GMPI to ensure that we convey the message to the grassroots, to the community to fight for Indonesia’s choice to be GMPI, Ganjar Mahfud Indonesia’s Choice,” said Sandiaga.

Furthermore, he said that there were challenges faced towards a golden Indonesia 2045. One of them was the economic challenge where the prices of basic necessities were soaring.

“This GMPI will provide solutions with activities that help the community, cheap, affordable prices and also create a green economy and open up employment opportunities, so that finding work is easy,” he concluded.