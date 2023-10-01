The security of OneWheel is in question. The Future Motion company announces new protection measures, but has been criticized because it took a year to react.

After occurring four fatal accidentsFuture Motion and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have agreed to recall more than 300,000 OneWheel skateboards in all models from the US market. The rest of the world is also asked to stop using them for the time being.

OneWheel It’s a skateboard, or as they prefer to call it, a skateboard with just a huge giant wheel in the center. It is more difficult to handle than a traditional skateboard, because in addition to moving and directing it, you have to maintain the balance of the board, like a juggler. Here you can see a video:

Although there are versions for walking around the city, the creative company, Future Motion, has encouraged its use in racing and extreme terrain competitions.

OneWheel: a skateboard for experts only

Between 2019 and 2021, some accidents have occurredresulting in the tragic figure of four dead.

According to police reports, In almost all of them there was a failure in the OneWheel board, because they put their driving to the limit. It must be noted that three of the four deceased were not wearing helmetsdespite the fact that the law, and the instructions of OneWheel itself, require it to be worn.

The main controversy, according to The Verge, is that the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) warned the company a year ago to review its safety standards and the reliability of its products, at the risk of prohibit its sale. Future Motion issued a statement calling the notice “unwarranted and alarmist.”

A year later, the four deaths have weighed on the company, which has decided to collaborate with the CPSC to solve the issue. First of all, he asked the voluntary recall of more than 300,000 OneWheels that have been sold in the United States.

It will not refund money for out-of-warranty products, but it will offer a $100 discount to purchase a new model.

Additionally, the company has announced a firmware update that will allow the OneWheel to emit a haptic buzz when you are going too fast, approaching your limits, experiencing an error, or the battery is about to run out.

The skateboard app has also been updated to issue more warning messages explaining that using the device without a helmet, or pushing it to the limit, can cause serious accidents.

After four people died in accidents with the OneWheel skateboard, the company Future Motion has recalled 300,000 units from the market. If you have one, it is recommended not to use it until you install the new security measure, haptic vibration. Although it is not available in the first models.