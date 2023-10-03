Suara.com – Whoosh fast train tickets can officially be purchased by the general public. With a fare of IDR 300 thousand, the ticket is quite tempting for many people who want to try a new experience. You can see how to buy a Whoosh ticket for IDR 300 thousand in this article.

This price will officially apply starting from departure on October 18, 2023. There are several ways that can be used to officially buy Whoosh tickets, and you can see the explanations below.

Official Fast Train Website

This official site can be used to purchase and order tickets starting from day 7 of departure. For your own method, you can pay attention to what is stated below.

Also Read: Jakarta-Bandung Fast Train Leaves Large Debts, Who Pays?

Open the official site listed above at ticket.kcic.co.id Fill in your personal data Select departure schedule Select payment method Make payment according to the method selected

After payment is verified, you will get a QR Code that can be used for boarding. So you no longer need to exchange physical tickets to depart with Whoosh, and simply scan at the designated place.

Using a Ticket Vending Machine

The second way, you can use the vending machine at the departure station. Purchases in this way can be made from D-7 to 30 minutes before the fast train’s scheduled departure.

For self-payment, you can only use the QRIS method. So make sure your balance is sufficient to buy this ticket so that there are no problems with your purchase. The physical ticket obtained will then be shown to the officer to be able to enter the train.

Via Station Counter

Also read: The NasDem faction of the DKI DPRD is mistaken in not being able to differentiate between the Jabodebek LRT and the Jakarta LRT, FDTJ: Sad!

The last way that can be done is to use the counter at the station. Purchases using this method can be made from D-7 to 30 minutes before the desired train departure time.