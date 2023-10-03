What will be staged in Hockenheim next weekend will be one of the most interesting finales for the DTM, which also for the 2023 season comes to a showdown precisely at the final event.

Not that the German series has ever been stingy with excitement, on the contrary, but since it chose to switch to GT3 cars it can certainly be said that this year’s battle proved to be the most heated and high-level battle, much to the joy of ADAC Motorsport which took over management from ITR.

And so, we fly once again on the 4,574km of the track located in the Baden-Württemberg town to understand between 20 and 22 October who will come out on top in the so-called ‘triello’ which sees Thomas Preining, Mirko Bortolotti and Ricardo Feller as protagonists.

Thomas Preining, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Preining, representative of Porsche Motorsport, took the lead in the drivers’ standings with 190 points thanks to what has been the most rewarding job in the German series to date: consistency.

With the 911 GT3.R 992 prepared by Manthey EMA, the German has always scored in the points in the 14 rounds contested and the 6 total podiums – among which the only victory obtained in Race 2 at Norising stands out – are having a significant specific weight in the very close fight for the crown, where even the duel in Qualifying could shift the balance.

Here Preining had started well by obtaining the Pole Position for Race 2 of the opening event in Oschersleben, then achieving four second places in a row in the subsequent timed heats of Zandvoort, Norisring and Nürburgring, then he lost a bit, but made up for it a lot well in the races held. The additional hand that teammate Dennis Olsen can give him will be very welcome for the championship leader.

Mirko Bortolotti, SSR Performance Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

To date, the most successful driver in the DTM remains Mirko Bortolotti, the usual ‘racing animal’ who brings out the best in himself when there is a battle to be had with fast laps and fast laps. All the hopes of Lamborghini Squadra Corse are pinned on the Trentino region, which with the cry of ‘It doesn’t happen, but if it happens…’ will try everything to grab that coveted GT title which always seems to slip out of hand in a gust of wind.

Bortolotti is 10 points behind Preining and despite having 3 Pole Positions under his belt, scoring 3 successes and taking second place at the Lausitzring, he is paying – at the moment – dearly for the setbacks at Nürburgring and Red Bull Ring, with errors and technical problems that have slowed down a run that has brought applause so far.

Among other things, the SSR Performance team also did very well on its debut with the brand new Huracán GT3 EVO2, already winning on its debut at Oschersleben thanks to Bortolotti’s teammate, Frank Perera, who at this point is called upon to be among the protagonists to help his 33-year-old colleague and also help his team with useful points for the relevant ranking, which currently sees them third at 255 against Manthey EMA’s 283.

Lamborghini itself is determined to go for broke in the Constructors’ classification which sees it at 343, against Porsche’s 384 and ahead of BMW (316), Audi (300) and Ferrari (173), so every point taken by he has a del Toro car in his hands will be very important. Last among these is an old acquaintance – for better or for worse – from Sant’Agata Bolognese, Christian Engelhart, fresh from separation from the Porsche-Toksport WRT team and arrived at the court of the GRT Grasser Racing Team for the grand finale.

Ricardo Feller, Team ABT Sportsline Audi R8 LMS GT3

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Second with a one-length advantage over SSR is ABT Sportsline, a team that follows Ricardo Feller, the ‘third wheel’ of the final challenge and very active thanks to his impressive form. The confirmation that the Swiss will be fearsome comes from the fresh title achieved in the GT World Challenge Europe, armed with a decidedly competitive Audi R8 LMS despite its fate marked by the decisions of the House of the Four Rings to leave this world to dedicate itself to Formula 1.

Even for Feller, the consistency in always bringing home something between Qualifying (2 Pole, 1 second and 1 third place) and races (1 victory, 1 second and 1 third place) is making the difference, so we must not be betrayed by seeing it with 31 points less than Preining because with 56 points still up for grabs everything can be overturned.

Training ride

Photo by: DTM

Not to forget the others on the grid too, especially the guys from BMW like the reigning champion Sheldon Van Der Linde (Schubert Motorsport), eager to abdicate while still making a good impression, as well as René Rast, increasingly at ease with the M4 GT3 and victorious at the Red Bull Ring in the last event held.

Marco Wittmann joins the list of bearers of the Bavarian company, while for Mercedes-AMG keep an eye out for veteran Luca Stolz, Maro Engel and Lucas Auer, ready to give the Stuttgart Star a good weekend.

Emil Frey Racing ultimately hopes to repeat the excellent performances of its Ferrari 296 GT3s achieved in the GTWC, where Thierry Vermeulen achieved the podium for the first time. The Dutchman found Jack Aitken as a colleague, capable of immediately taking third place on his debut with the Prancing Horse car and leading it to success at the Lausitzring, but without further smiles in the other events.

Action on the track

Photo by: Andreas Beil

THE PROGRAM

As usual, the DTM begins activities on Friday with Free Practice, followed on Saturday by Qualifying 1 and Race 1, and on Sunday by Qualifying 2 and Race 2. All sessions will be broadcast live on YouTube on the official ADAC series channel. Here are the complete timetables.

Friday 20 October

Free Practice 1: 10;50-11;35

Free Practice 2: 3.05pm-3.50pm

Saturday 21 October

Qualification 1: 9.30-9.50

We are 1: 13;30

Sunday 22 October

Qualification 2: 9.30-9.50

We are 2:13;30