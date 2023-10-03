How do you know if an accommodation is really clean? Diana Cruz, an Airbnb cleaning expert, gives us three keys to detect if the host has complied with all hygiene protocols.

Cleanliness is an essential factor anywhere, whether in your home or in spaces you visit temporarily. A clean and tidy home is not only more visually pleasing, but also contributes to your well-being and health.

Living in a clean environment allows you to feel more comfortable, while in a dirty place it can generate stress, but above all worries. However, when you stay in an apartment, the issue of cleanliness takes on an even higher level of importance.

When entering a house, apartment or room on Airbnb, you are trusting the host’s description and the images provided by the platform. But reality may be different from what you expect, and cleanliness is a key aspect that can make the difference in your experience as a guest.

When you arrive at an apartment that seemed perfect, but you find accumulated dust, stains on the sheets and dirty bathrooms, this situation can be unpleasant and can even ruin your vacation. Additionally, it poses risks to your health due to germs and allergens.

To avoid these unpleasant surprises, it’s essential to know how to spot the red flags that could indicate that an Airbnb listing isn’t as clean as it should be.

Dirty or smelly sheets

Sheets are a fundamental part of your stay in any accommodation, so if they are clean and fresh they are an indicator of the host’s attention to detail and hygiene. Upon arrival, take a moment to examine the sheets on the bed.

Diana Cruz, an Airbnb professional cleaner with experience in Florida, told Business Insider Spain that clean sheets are one of the most important things to ensure a good stay. Cruz recommends hosts have a closet full of clean sheets, so cleaners can quickly make the bed without waiting for laundry.

If these do not meet cleanliness standards, please do not hesitate to contact Airbnb customer service to address the situation and seek solutions.

Garbage under the bed

Another place that can reveal a lot about the general cleanliness of the apartment is the space under the bed. This site is often overlooked during regular cleaningbut it may be a reflection of the attention to detail of the person renting the room.

While you check the cleanliness of the sheets, Take a few moments to look under the bed. If it is neglected, with accumulated dust or dirt, this could indicate that the cleanliness of the rest of the accommodation is also poor.

dirty shower

The bathroom is another critical place that deserves special attention in terms of cleanliness. The shower, in particular, is an area that must be spotless to ensure a comfortable and healthy experience.

Inside the shower, look carefully to see if there is debris such as hair or remains of personal care products on the shelves.. These are signs that cleaning has not been carried out with the necessary attention.

Diana Cruz emphasizes that this point of the bathroom is one of the things that any cleaner should pay the most attention to.

In addition to these red flags, there are some additional tips you can follow to find clean apartments. For example, read reviews from other guestsas they can give you a good idea of ​​the cleanliness of the apartment.

You can too ask the host about their cleaning standards, but you must do it before booking. If you are unsure about the cleanliness of the apartment’s sheets and towels, bring your own. By following these tips, you can increase your chances of finding clean and comfortable accommodation.