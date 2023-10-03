loading…

KUALA LUMPUR – The sultans of Malaysia have met to choose a new king from among themselves based on a unique system where they rotate to be king for a five-year term.

This Southeast Asian country adheres to a parliamentary democratic system, with the king as head of state and playing a ceremonial role.

However the monarchy has become more influential in recent years due to prolonged political instability in which the king rarely uses discretionary powers.

Here are 5 unique facts regarding the rotation of the king in Malaysia.

1. Take turns being the King of Malaysia and is elected every 5 years



According to Reuters, the heads of Malaysia’s nine royal families, the sultans of nine of its 13 states, take turns being king for five-year terms.

After independence from British colonial rule in 1957, the rotational order of the sultans was determined by seniority, based on how long they had been in power. However, this rule was canceled after all the royal families completed their respective terms of office.

However, they held a secret ballot but the ballot paper only stated the name of the sultan whose turn it was. Each sultan is required to indicate whether they believe their candidate is suitable to be king. Candidates must obtain a simple majority to become king.

After the results were announced, the ballot papers were destroyed in the presence of the sultans.

The new king will take over from King Al-Sultan Abdullah when his term ends in January.

2. Become a Guardian of Islam



The king plays a ceremonial role and acts as the custodian of Islam in a Muslim-majority country.

The federal constitution requires the monarch to act on the advice of the prime minister and cabinet with only a few exceptions.