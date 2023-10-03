3 thousand euro bonus for employees with children, expiring in December: how to get it

Posted by the government in Labor decree of May, the fringe benefit worth three thousand euros can be allocated by companies to workers with dependent children with the aim of improving the purchasing power of families. As reported by Corriere, however, the benefit is valid for one year and will run out in December. Unless the government intends to renew it.

How the bonus works

It takes the name of “3 thousand euro bonus”, even if for all intents and purposes it is a fringe benefit. And being a form of corporate welfare, it is up to the employer to decide whether or not to grant it to his employees. The advantage consists in tax relief: on that sum (3,000 euros), in fact, no taxes will be paid either by the company or by the worker. Normally the threshold for fringe benefits is much lower: 258.23 euros, above which payment is triggered of the Irpef. The benefit, in this case, was created to provide families with support in paying their household bills electric energy, water e gas.

How to request it

As anticipated, since it is the employer’s will whether to grant the bonus or not, the only thing a potential beneficiary can do to obtain it is to declare to the top management of the company his right to receive the tax-free fringe benefit of up to 3 thousand euros. As Il Corriere explains, there is no official form for making this communication.

Within a couple, if the conditions exist, for example, both parents could receive the fringe benefit of up to 3 thousand euros. The bonus will then be recognized on the pay slip. Please note that the measure is confirmed for the moment until December 2023, so there is still time to ask your company.

