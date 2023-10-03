loading…

A description of Nova, a new city made by Israel which is rumored to be built by eliminating Gaza. Photo/Instagram @itsalexdaniel

JAKARTA – Behind the horror of the military attack launched by Israel on Gaza, Palestine, rumors emerged that the Zionist regime would build a new city on the invaded land.

Israel’s military offensive codenamed Operation Iron Sword was launched in response to a surprise attack by a Palestinian resistance group; Hamas, on 7 October.

The Hamas attack, named Operation Storm al-Aqsa, has killed more than 1,400 people and hundreds of others kidnapped. Meanwhile, Israel’s military operation into Gaza has killed more than 3,000 people.

The issue that Israel will build a new city by eliminating Gaza was voiced by a businessman named Alex Daniel who has 133,000 people on Instagram.

“I present to you the new tourist and holiday city in the south that will soon be built in Israel: Nova,” he wrote as quoted by Al Bawaba, Thursday (19/10/2023).

To this day, Israel is still bombarding Gaza even though health facilities, schools and civilian settlements have been destroyed.

3 Things About Nova, Israel’s New City Which is Rumored to Eliminate Gaza

1. Nova City is Still an Image

In an Instagram upload @itsalexdaniel, Daniel provided a design depicting the founding of a new city called Nova.

The city drawing depicts the presence of tall buildings and very advanced regional development. The image also suggests that the new city will likely be a major attraction for tourists.

2. Nova is rumored to be built in Gaza

The information contained in @itsalexdaniel’s upload explains that the plan is that Nova City will be built in the southern region of Israel. This indirectly explains that the southern region of Israel is the Gaza Strip which is controlled by Hamas.

3. The issue of Nova Tuai Pros and Cons

A number of Palestinian activists and supporters were very upset by the post. The plan to build Nova City is considered an attempt to damage Gaza and turn it into Israeli territory.

“This is Gaza and forever Gaza and Palestine will soon be free, God willing,” wrote a netizen in a post on the @itsalexdaniel account.

