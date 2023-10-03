loading…

Ganjar-Mahfud received wide support from abroad. Photo/Sindonews

JAKARTA – Approaching the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres) campaign period, support for Presidential Candidates (Capres) and Vice Presidential Candidates (Cawapres) Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD is increasingly arriving. Including Indonesian citizens (WNI) abroad.

Community support is certainly very important for Ganjar-Mahfud who will compete in the upcoming presidential election. Inseparable from this are the voices of Indonesian citizens in other countries.

After the official declaration of the candidate pair (paslon) Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD, several groups of Indonesian citizens in various large countries declared their support.

The following is Indonesian citizens’ support for Ganjar-Mahfud from three major countries:

1. United States

Support for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD in the United States (US) came from the Indonesian Community in Uncle Sam’s country.

They expressed their support for Ganjar-Mahfud by reading the youth oath when holding ‘USA for Ganjar Mahfud’. In fact, this declaration is said to have been carried out in more than 20 cities in the US.

“We declared our support simultaneously for the Ganjar-Mahfud pair and it was broadcast a few minutes after Pak Mahfud was appointed as Mas Ganjar’s partner,” said Daniel Fu, a member of USA for Ganjar Mahfud, on Friday (27/10/2023).

Daniel added, “USA for Ganjar Mahfud” wants to emphasize its commitment to supporting Ganjar-Mahfud as a leader who is trusted to carry out the mandate of the 1945 Constitution honestly, fairly and with integrity.

This declaration was also delivered in conjunction with the celebration of Youth Pledge Day and Ganjar Pranowo’s 55th birthday. Daniel hopes that the spirit of unity and integrity which is the value of the Youth Pledge can be implemented in the 2024 elections.

2. Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, as many as 500 Indonesian workers held a declaration of support for Ganjar Pranowo’s national winning efforts at Victoria Park, Couseway Bay Hong Kong, on Monday (23/10/2023).

Chairman of the Hong Kong Ganjar Winning Team, Michale Cheng, revealed that the declaration was attended by 18 volunteer organizations.

“We are confident that Ganjar Pranowo will win the most votes in Hong Kong. “Friends of Ganjar promise to support the policies and programs promoted by Ganjar Pranowo for the welfare of migrant workers,” said Michale Cheng on that occasion.

Michale then added that the support of Indonesian citizens from various professions in Hong Kong for Ganjar Pranowo had been expressed since last July. The majority of supporters have backgrounds as migrant workers, cultural figures, artists and students.