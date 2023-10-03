Suara.com – It is felt that these three star players from the Indonesian U-17 National Team have a great opportunity to immediately advance to senior level after the 2023 U-17 World Cup. The talents of these wonderkids will be highly anticipated at the Indonesian U-17 World Cup.

In just a matter of days, the U-17 Indonesian National Team will compete in the 2023 U-17 World Cup, starting November 10 to be exact.

Joined in Group A, the Indonesian U-17 National Team will open this prestigious FIFA tournament against Ecuador U-17 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya.

Under the command of coach Bima Sakti, the U-17 Indonesian National Team built a squad containing the best young players from the country and their descendants spread abroad.

The talent and quality of these players cannot be doubted. In fact, because of their great playing abilities, it is felt that a number of players will soon break into the senior national team.

There are at least three players who have the potential to get a ‘golden ticket’ to the Indonesian National Team coached by Shin Tae-yong.

Of course the results at the 2023 U-17 World Cup will have an influence. Even so, the coaching team’s assessment is not solely based on achievements.

So who are these players? The following are three Indonesian U-17 National Team players who have the potential to advance to class more quickly.

1. Arkhan Kaka

Playing as a striker, he is only 16 years old and has a height of 185 cm in the Garuda Asia attack line.

Kaka will be Bima Sakti’s mainstay in the Indonesian U-17 National Team’s attack line in the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

At club level, Kaka has also become a mainstay, along with Persis Solo in League 1, with enough playing minutes for his age.

Kaka’s performance will continue to develop, supported by his ideal height, making him stand out as a player who has the potential to quickly move up in class.

2. Sultan Zaky

Sultan Zaky was actually projected by Shin Tae-yong to compete in the 2023 U-20 World Cup, although in the end he canceled his appearance.

His playing quality almost matches that of his cousin who is already a regular in the Indonesian National Team, Asnawi Mangkualam.

Zaky has become a mainstay in the age group national team, his name is no longer foreign to Indonesian football fans.

His playing ability has been tested in local competitions in Indonesia, as one of PSM Makassar’s mainstays in League 1.

3. Iqbal Gwijangge

Mohammad Iqbal Gwijangge is the most highlighted player in the U-17 Indonesian National Team squad, not only because of his playing quality.

However, Iqbal’s figure as the team leader with the captain’s armband around his arm has been trusted since he was still in the Indonesian U-16 national team.

Iqbal even succeeded in leading the Indonesian U-16 National Team to win the 2022 AFF U-16 Cup after beating Vietnam in the final.

Iqbal is a figure with great potential to advance to the senior national team, his quality was even recognized by the European public with an invitation to train in Hungary some time ago.