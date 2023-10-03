The jury said that the three researchers were awarded the award in recognition of their “experimental methods that generate light pulses at totoseconds (billionths of a billionth of a second) to study electron dynamics in matter.”

The prize, whose value was increased this year to 11 million Swedish krona (about one million dollars), is issued by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.

The following is a list of winners of the Nobel Prize in Physics in the last ten years:

2023: Pierre Agostini (France), Ferenc Krause (Hungary/Austria) and Anne Lhuillier (France/Sweden)

2022: Alain Aspe (France), John Clauser (USA) and Anton Seelinger (Austria)

2021: Shokuro Manabe (USA/Japan), Klaus Hasselmann (Germany), Giorgio Baresi (Italy)

2020: Roger Penrose (GB), Reinhard Genzel (Germany) and Andrea Ghez (USA)

2019: James Peebles (Canada/USA), Michel Mayor and Didier Kilo (Switzerland)

2018: Arthur Ashkin (USA), Gérard Moreau (France) and Donna Strickland (Canada)

2017: Barry Parish, Kip Thorne, Rainer Weiss (USA)

2016: David Thewlis and F. Duncan Holden and J. Michael Kosterlitz (Britain)

2015: Takaaki Kajita (Japan) and Arthur B. MacDonald (Canada)

2014: Isamu Akasaki, Hiroshi Amano (Japan) and Shuji Nakamura (United States)