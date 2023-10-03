Suara.com – The Siam Paragon Mall shopping center in Bangkok City was tense on Tuesday (3/10/2023) afternoon due to shootings. It was reported that 3 people died in this shooting incident in Thailand.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs ensured that no Indonesian citizens (WNI) were victims.

“There is no information about any Indonesian victims,” ​​said the Director of Protection for Indonesian Citizens and Indonesian Legal Entities at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Judha Nugraha, via short message.

Based on information gathered from various sources, Judha said there were three deaths. Apart from that, five people were reportedly injured as a result of the incident.

Currently, the perpetrator, who is still 14 years old, has been arrested by the Thai Police and is being questioned regarding the mass shooting.

Previously, Thailand’s Central Bureau of Investigation had posted on Facebook a blurry image of a man wearing khaki cargo pants and a baseball cap, who they said was the shooter.

Apart from that, the video circulating shows people, including children, running out of the mall guided by security guards.

One of the videos shows people hiding in a dark room in a restaurant because they were worried they would be targets of the shooting. (Between)

