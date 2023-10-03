loading…

GAZA – In war there is big business, including the Gaza conflict. Israel continues to exist because it gets oil supplies. It turns out that oil suppliers to Israel come from Islamic countries.

This shows that the rhetoric spoken by leaders and what happens on the ground may be different. It could be that the leaders of Islamic countries criticize Israel, but behind their backs they have profitable business transactions with the Zionist State.

Here are 3 countries that supplied oil to Israel during the Gaza war.

1. Turki



According to Intellinews, Israeli oil imports continue to pass through Turkey even though relations between the two countries almost collapsed due to the uncompromising military operation carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas cross-border massacre carried out three weeks ago.

In fact, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the weekend during the “Great Palestine Rally” in Istanbul accused Israel of being a “war criminal”—even though he himself is accused of war crimes considering the Turkish military bombed Kurdish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria—while on the 25th In October he stated that Hamas were not terrorists because they were “a liberation group, a ‘mujahideen’ who fought to protect their land and people”.

Israel responded by recalling its diplomatic staff from Turkey to reevaluate relations between Jerusalem and Ankara.

Before Erdogan’s sharpest rhetoric against Israel’s actions in Gaza and the support he received from the US and other Western countries, Western brands including McDonald’s and Starbucks were already facing a strong backlash from Turkish consumers.

The fact that Turkey continues to allow oil shipments to Israel is perhaps not that surprising given political and business realities.

As IntelliNews wrote in November 2022, when Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call with Erdogan for his new term: “Netanyahu must regularly kill some Palestinians to stay in power. Erdogan’s move was to utter harsh words and shout his anger. This succeeded in calming the masses who were angry about the global silence resulting from Israel’s murderous actions against Palestinians.

“He (Erdogan) used to call me Hitler every three hours, now every six hours, but thankfully trade (with Turkey) is increasing,’ Netanyahu said in 2020, describing the game of international relations between him and Erdogan.”

2. Azerbaijan



Photo/Reuters