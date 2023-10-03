loading…

DEFEND ID denies that three Indonesian state-owned defense companies supply weapons to the Myanmar military. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – A number of human rights activists and organizations have complained about three Indonesian state-owned defense companies to the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM). They accused the three companies of supplying weapons and ammunition to the military Myanmar.

The three companies in question are PT Pindad, PT PAL and PT Dirgantara Indonesia.

According to the complaint, the three companies have promoted and may have sold pistols, assault rifles, ammunition, combat vehicles and other equipment to Myanmar’s military in the past decade. That includes the possibility after the February 1, 2021 coup that sparked nationwide protests and chaos.

The activists who made the complaint were Marzuki Darusman, former head of the UN fact-finding mission in Myanmar; Salai Za Uk Ling, leader of the Chin Human Rights Organization; and the Myanmar Accountability Project, an international human rights group.

“The fact that defense equipment (the main weapon system) was actively promoted after the genocidal campaign against the Rohingya and the 2021 coup raises serious concerns and casts doubt on the Indonesian government’s willingness to comply with its obligations under international human rights law and humanitarian law,” said Marzuki, in the statement.

The complaint cites evidence that based on open source investigations and from leaked documents shows that Indonesian companies have transferred weapons and ammunition through True North Co. Ltd, a Myanmar-based company owned by Htoo Htoo Shein Oo.

Htoo Htoo Shein Oo is the son of Win Shein, the planning and finance minister of the Myanmar junta, who is currently under sanctions by the United States, Canada and the European Union.

DEFEND ID Denies Supplying Weapons to the Myanmar Junta

Meanwhile, Defense Industry BUMN Holding (DEFEND ID) emphasized that it had never exported defense industry products to Myanmar after February 1 2021, in line with UN General Assembly Resolution number 75/287 which prohibits the supply of weapons to Myanmar.

DEFEND ID, through PT Len Industri (Persero) as the holding company and consisting of PT Dahana, PT Pindad, PT Dirgantara Indonesia and PT PAL Indonesia, fully supports the UN resolution in efforts to stop violence in Myanmar.