Suara.com – Recently, Indonesian football has shown significant development, reflected in the number of Indonesian national team players who are abroad, aka playing abroad.

Playing at the highest level of football abroad, the Indonesian national team players also have quite a market value.

The following are three Indonesian national team overseas players with the highest market prices:

1. Shayne Pattynama

The Viking FK left back in the Norwegian League has a market value of around 600 thousand euros, making him the eighth most expensive player in the club’s squad.

Apart from that, Shayne Pattynama is also the Indonesian player with the third highest market value.

Pattynama is one of the main choices in the Viking FK squad, with 28 appearances in various competitions, recording 1 goal and five assists in 2,358 minutes played this season.

2. Jordi Amat

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) defender in the Malaysian League, Jordi Amat, has a market value of around 900 thousand euros, making him the most expensive player in the JDT squad and the Indonesian player with the second highest market value.

Jordi Amat has appeared in 25 matches, providing 4 assists in 2,115 minutes played this season.

3. Sandy Walsh

Sandy Walsh from Belgian club KV Mechelen occupies the top position in the list of the three ‘most expensive’ Indonesian national team players abroad at the moment, with a market value of approximately 1.5 million euros.

This season, Walsh has appeared in 11 matches for the Jupiler Pro League team.

Contributor: Imadudin Robani Adam