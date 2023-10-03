loading…

A number of countries are known to be allies of Hezbollah. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Hezbollah is a Shiite political and militant group formed to fight the Israeli occupation of South Lebanon. This group was born by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after the Israeli invasion of Lebanon.

After operating since 1982, this group already has a number of countries that are its allies. The countries that are Lebanon’s allies to attack Israel’s defenses are as follows.

Three countries that are allies of Hezbollah

1. Iran

Iran and Hezbollah have close ties and have been allies for decades. Iran has provided financial, military, and political support to Hezbollah for years, and Hezbollah has been a tool of Iran’s foreign policy in the region.

Relations between Iran and Hezbollah have been a source of tension with Western countries, especially the United States and Israel. Both countries consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization and have carried out air strikes against Hezbollah positions in Syria.

However, Iran and Hezbollah maintain close relations and support each other in various regional conflicts. Including helping Palestine in fighting Israel.

2. Syria

Syria has been an ally of Hezbollah since the Shiite militant group’s inception in 1982. Syria, which also has a majority Shiite population, provides political, military and financial support to Hezbollah to fight Israel, their common enemy.

Syria is also an important route for Iran, Hezbollah’s main backer, to send weapons and other aid to Lebanon, Hezbollah’s stronghold.

Cooperation between Syria and Hezbollah became closer when civil war erupted in Syria in 2011. Hezbollah sent thousands of its fighters to help Bashar al-Assad’s regime fight rebels supported by Western and Arab countries.

Hezbollah also plays a role in securing Syria’s border with Lebanon from attacks by extremist groups such as ISIS and al-Qaeda. So these two groups feel they need each other when facing challenges that threaten their existence.

3. Palestine

Hezbollah is a military group that often helps Palestine in attacking Israel. Most recently, Hezbollah has now helped Hamas’ battle against Israel in Gaza.

Hezbollah troops jumped directly to help in the fighting. They jumped in with their best troops and didn’t forget to bring sophisticated and complete military weapons.

With the reliable military power of Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel became angry and took the path of counterattacking Palestinian troops. So the conflict is getting hotter and both parties are preparing for a battle that could occur at any time.

(ian)