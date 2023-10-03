loading…

GAZA – The rampage carried out by the Islamist group Hamas in Israel last weekend involved thousands of rockets and missiles, drones dropping explosives, and countless small arms and ammunition.

However, the attack was launched from the Hamas-controlled Gaza enclave, a 360 square kilometer Mediterranean coastal area that borders Israel on two sides and Egypt on the other.

The area is poor, densely populated, and has few resources.

And this region was almost completely cut off from the outside world for almost 17 years, when Hamas took power, prompting Israel and Egypt to carry out a tight siege of the region, which is still ongoing.

Israel also maintains an air and sea blockade on Gaza and carries out a series of surveillance.

This raises the question: How did Hamas amass such a large amount of weaponry that enabled the group to carry out coordinated attacks that have left more than 1,200 people dead in Israel and thousands injured – while continuing to fire rockets into Israel?

The answer, experts say, is through a combination of guile, improvisation, persistence and important benefactors from abroad.

1. Iran Factor



“Hamas obtains its weapons through smuggling or local construction and receives some military support from Iran,” according to the CIA’s World Factbook.

Although the Israeli and US governments have not yet discovered Iran’s direct role in last weekend’s attack, experts say the Islamic Republic has long been Hamas’ main military backer, smuggling weapons into the enclave via secret cross-border tunnels or runaway boats. Mediterranean blockade.

“Hamas’ tunnel infrastructure is still enormous despite Israel and Egypt’s continued destruction of it,” said Bilal Saab, senior researcher and director of the Defense and Security Program at the Middle East Institute (MEI) in Washington.

“Hamas has received weapons from Iran that were smuggled into the (Gaza) Strip through tunnels. This often includes long-term systems,” said Daniel Byman, senior fellow at the Transnational Threats Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).