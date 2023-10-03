Who wants one event when we can have three! Here we get undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. More information has already been officially offered about three new events on the way.

The information focuses on several events announced leading up to Halloween of this year. They are the following:

New Mass Appearances event October 27-31 with more appearances by Drifloon, Phantump, Mimikyu, Greavard in Paldea and Noroteo

New official online tournament under the name of Magic Trick from November 3 to 5. It is for Individual Battles and only Ghost-type Pokémon can be used

New Teraraids event from October 27 to 31 in TeraMismagius 5-star raids, which give us Rare Candy as a reward

Don’t forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.