Suara.com – The world of professional football often presents unique moments, one of which is players with the status of brothers who have to meet as opponents.

In European competition this season, there are at least three brothers dueling each other in both the Champions League and Europa League. Anyone?

The story of brothers Kevin Prince Boateng and Jerome Boateng once colored the excitement of the world of professional football.

The status of the two players is very unique because Kevin plays for Ghana, while Jerome is a German national team player. The two faced each other in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Now, the meeting between brothers and sisters in football continues. In this season’s European Competition, there are at least three players with the status of brothers and sisters who clashed with each other in both the Champions League and Europa League.

1. Rasmus Hojlund and Oscar Hojlund

Expression of Manchester United striker, Rasmus Hojlund in the Champions League match against Galatasaray at Old Trafford, Manchester, England, Wednesday (4/10/2023) early morning WIB.

In the 2023/2024 Champions League Group A match, Rasmus Hojlund, who plays for Manchester United, has to face his younger brother, Oscar Hojlund, who plays for FC Copenhagen.

Even though the two did not meet on the pitch, the post-match meeting was a highlight, especially during the post-match interview.

2. Lucas Hernandez dan Theo Hernandez

French defenders Lucas Hernandez (right) and Theo Hernandez sing the national anthem ahead of the UEFA Nations League – League A Group 1 first leg soccer match between France and Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on June 3, 2022.FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

In the match on Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 Champions League, a pair of brothers, Lucas Hernandez and Theo Hernandez, played when Paris Saint-Germain faced AC Milan.