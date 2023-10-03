loading…

Elections are a way to demonstrate the democratic status of a country. Photo/Reuters

LONDON – The electoral system is how our votes are used to elect the government and government officials.

Generally, in NATO member countries, there are three main types that are widely used throughout the world. This includes plurality electoral systems, majority electoral systems, and proportional representation.

The following are 3 types of electoral systems in NATO member countries.

1. Plurality Election System



According to honestballot, this electoral system is also known as “first-past-the-post” or “winner-takes-all,” the plurality electoral system is a system that is widely used in the United States. It awards the seat to the candidate who receives the most votes.

This does not mean that a candidate must win a majority of votes (more than 50%). On the other hand, of all the candidates, the winner is the candidate who gets the most votes, even if it is below 50%.

2. Majority Election System



In a plurality system, the winner does not need to receive more than 50% of the vote to win. However, in a majority electoral system, this applies.

Also called a “second-ballot” system, a majority system requires a majority, or 50%-plus-one of the vote, to win. If no candidate receives that amount, then a second election is held with only the number of candidates selected from the first round.

3. Proportional Representation



The proportional representation (PR) electoral system is the most widely used electoral system in the world. It takes the total percentage of votes a political party receives and translates it into the number of seats the party will win.

For example, if a party gets 40% of the vote, then that party will get 40% of the seats in parliament. There are three main types of PR systems:

Party Lists: Parties create lists of candidates and seats won in proportion to the percentage of votes received.

Single Transferable Vote (STV): Voters rank candidates in order of preference.

Mixed Member PR (MMP): Voters make two choices, one for the candidate and one for the party.

