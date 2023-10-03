Himedik.com – Chicken feet are a favorite part of most people. Usually chicken feet are served with various types of delicious food such as chicken soup and chicken soup. But did you know that there are dangers to eating chicken feet if you consume them too often?

Chicken feet consist of connective tissue, skin, cartilage, tendons and bones. However, this part is still considered nutritious and can provide vitamins and minerals. Reported by Healthline, chicken feet contain a lot of protein in the form of collagen, fat, vitamins and minerals which are good for health.

There are several dangers of chicken feet if consumed, of course depending on the cooking method, cleanliness and others. One of them is that fried chicken feet can increase carbohydrate, fat and calorie levels which will affect body health.

Here are some of the dangers of eating chicken feet that you need to know.

1. Contains Trans Fat

Chicken feet served fried will certainly have a negative impact and eliminate the benefits contained therein. These fried chicken feet contain high levels of trans fatty acids (TFA) or unhealthy unsaturated fats which can harm heart health.

Trans fats can increase inflammation, cholesterol, triglycerides, bad cholesterol (LDL) and can reduce good cholesterol (HDL). In addition, trans fats can increase the risk of prostate and breast cancer.

Illustration of chicken feet. (Suara.com/Angga Boedhijanto)

2. Poor hygiene

Chicken feet are certainly a part that must be kept clean before consuming them. The reason is that there are chicken feet that have ammonia burnt skin and look like calluses. This condition is caused by the chicken standing in its droppings.

Make sure you avoid these conditions and always wash thoroughly to remove dirt. Here are some tips for cleaning chicken feet until they are clean:

Clean the chicken feet using running water. Boil the chicken feet in boiling water for 10-30 seconds. After cleaning, it is recommended that you remove the outer skin of the feet first then store them in the refrigerator so they last longer.

3. Can Increase Cholesterol Levels

The maximum daily cholesterol intake for adults is around 300 mg. Meanwhile, 100 grams of chicken feet contain 84 mg of cholesterol or 28 percent of cholesterol requirements per day. Therefore, if you consume large amounts of chicken feet, it can certainly increase cholesterol and cause blockages in blood vessels that can lead to heart disease.

Those are the 3 dangers of eating chicken feet if consumed excessively. Hope it is useful!