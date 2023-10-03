Suara.com – Thursday, 12 October 2023, the Indonesian National Team will play the first leg of the 2026 World Cup Qualification play-off against Brunei Darussalam at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Jakarta.

To prepare for this match, the Indonesian national team has undergone TC since last October 9.

A number of Brunei Darussalam National Team players take part in a training session at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium, Jakarta, Wednesday (11/10/2023). This training is part of preparations ahead of the match against the Indonesian National Team in the first phase of the 2023 World Cup Qualification. ANTARA FOTO/Galih Pradipta/tom.

A total of 26 players participated in the Indonesian national team squad. On the other hand, the Brunei Darussalam national team called 25 players to face the Indonesian national team.

The majority of players on the list come from the Singapore League and play for DPMM FC.

In this list, there are 13 players from DPMM FC who were called up by coach Mario Rivera. And three names of the 25 players on the list should be watched out for by the Indonesian National Team.

1. Referee Yazid Said

Hakeme Yazid Said is a DPMM FC player. Yazid is a striker with incredible goals this season.

Even though he is only 20 years old, he managed to score 12 goals and provide five assists in the 2023 Singapore League.

This makes Yazid the club’s top scorer. At national team level, Yazid has only appeared in 10 matches and scored 1 goal.

2. Nazirrudin Ismail

Naziruddin Ismail is also a striker who plays for the DPMM FC club. At 24 years old, he has made 14 appearances in the 2023 Singapore League, scoring three goals and providing one assist. Besides that,

Naziruddin Ismail has also contributed to the Brunei Darussalam national team with eight appearances, scoring one goal along the way.

3. Azwan Ali Rahman

Azwan is a 31 year old attacking midfielder, and currently, he is one of the players who is often called up to the Brunei Darussalam national team. Azwan has appeared in 18 matches for the Brunei Darussalam national team and scored five goals.

His achievements in the league also deserve thumbs up. Azwan, who plays for DPMM FC, has played in 18 matches in the 2023 Singapore League. From these 18 appearances, he was able to score four goals and provide five assists, showing quite impressive performance in his attacking midfielder role.

