Halloween, or as this date is also known, Halloween, is getting closer and in the atmosphere you can already feel that aura of mystery typical of the season, spiced with decorations of orange pumpkins and ghosts.

One of the most important characters around October 31 are witches, figures that have historically been represented with the image of the woman with peaked hat, broom and black catand which have also been the subject of stories told through the big screen.

Abracadabra

A classic is “Abracadabra” (“Hocus Pocus”), from 1993, which in July celebrated its 30th anniversary. This work directed by Kenny Ortega gave us to three of the most famous witches in pop culture: the Sanderson sisters (Winifred, Mary and Sarah), who in 1693 were tried and hanged for witchcraft in Salem, for taking the life of a little girl to steal her youth.

Years later, in the current season (1993, when the film was released) the witches played by Bette Midler (Winifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) They are resurrected by mistake and go in search of another girl.

Young Witches

A film that broke this stereotype about witches was the 1996 film, “Young Witches” (“The Craft”), about a group of students who practice witchcraft. because he did not capture the image of the witch with a hat and a broom, In addition, he explored the idea of ​​black and white magic.

The story stars Sarah Bailey (played by Robin Tunney), a young woman with supernatural powers who, after arriving at a new school, becomes friends with the group of strange girls led by Nancy Downs (Fairuza Balk), Bonnie (Neve Campbell) and Rochelle (Rachel True).

The witches

On a more fantastic level and back with the stereotype of the evil character with a hat and a pointy nose, there is “The Witches” (1990)based on the 1983 book of the same name by Roald Dahl (creator of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda”). In this film the witches are horrible beings who use wigs, masks and gloves to hide their true appearance and who also hate children, so they turn them into rats.

If you want to see any of these films, here we tell you which platforms to find them on, also remembering the origin of this term, which, in reality, was not negative, since according to the author of “Witch’s Passport” and “Witches, Magicians and Incredibles” to National Geographic, Etymologically, witch means “wise woman”, so “the women who were initially described as witches had a positive connotation, they were considered healers or connoisseurs of nature.”

Where to watch?: Prime Video (“The Witches”), Netflix (“Young Witches”) and Disney+ (“Abracadabra”)

