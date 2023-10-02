In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

The HONOR Pad X9 redefines the standard of tablets on the market. With cutting-edge technology and an irresistible price, it is ready to conquer technology and entertainment lovers.

The world of tablets has evolved to become multifunctional tools. Nowadays, they are not only used for reading or browsing the Internet; They have become true entertainment centers where you can watch movies, series and, yes, also enjoy video games with incredible graphic quality.

But what if we told you that there is a tablet that not only offers you all that, but also breaks the mold in terms of quality and price? The HONOR Pad X9 changes the rules of the game: 2K screen at 120 Hz and a knockdown price of only 199.90 euros thanks to a 50 euro discount coupon.

HONOR Pad X9

A screen that will leave you speechless

The HONOR Pad X9 tablet has a 11.5-inch FullView display with an impressive 2K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, perfect for any movie or series lover who wants to live a unique immersive experience. Besides, its visible area is a third larger than typical 10.4-inch tablets. And with a 86% screen-to-body ratio!

But it’s not just about seeing, it’s also about working. And it is that, with the High-performance 6nm Octa-Core processor, this tablet will allow you to multitask like you have never imagined before. with his multi-window function you could have up to four apps open simultaneously. And thanks to the multi-screen collaborationworking between your mobile and your tablet will be a piece of cake.

Sound that surrounds you, battery that does not leave you stranded

When you feel how this sound system surrounds you, you will understand that the HONOR Pad X9 does not play in the minor leagues. Every note, every sound effect, every word is heard with clarity and power thanks to its six speakers. And the HONOR vocal enhancement algorithm ensures you won’t miss a single word of what’s said.

And if you’re worried about the battery, relax. With 7.250 mAh and his 22.5W fast charging, you can enjoy hours and hours of content without having to be glued to a plug. Whether for marathon series sessions, work days or even long readings, this tablet will not leave you halfway.

Design and ergonomics at the level of the most demanding

The HONOR Pad X9 not only impresses on the inside, but also on the outside. With a metal unibody design, it is surprisingly light and thin. And it only weighs 499 grams and has a thickness of 6.9 millimeters. Its aluminum alloy finish with aerodynamic edges and a matte texture make it not only pleasant to look at, but also to touch.

Now, the best of all: you can have it for yourself 199,90 euros thanks to a 50 euro discount coupon. Yes, you read it right. A tablet with these features, at that price, is practically a gift. So, if you are looking to renew your old tablet or simply want to treat yourself, the HONOR Pad X9 is, without a doubt, one of the best options on the market.

In short, the HONOR Pad X9 proves that it is possible to have cutting-edge technology at affordable prices. Don’t wait any longer and discover for yourself why this tablet is knocking out the competition. Hurry before they run out!

