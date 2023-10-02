The NieR franchise, in some way, was one of those games considered niche, which changed after the arrival of the characters 2B and A2, which many players immediately considered iconic waifus, making the saga receive a wider audience. . Something that Square Enix immediately saw with favor and in a certain way, has capitalized on their charm by bringing them to games like GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE.

In case you didn’t know, Square Enix licensed NieR: Automata for these waifus to appear, through a collaboration, in this somewhat risque mobile and PC title, which is world-renowned for its focus on female characters. sexualized. Collaboration that allowed players to recruit 2B and A2, the two most beloved waifus of the title, in a crossover of both franchises that resulted in resounding success, as demonstrated by the income generated by the mobile version of the game in September 2023.

You can read: The first episode of the NieR: Automata anime receives criticism for its 3D animation “The game looks 1000 times better than the anime”

According to data from Sensor Tower (via Reddit), GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE grossed $31 million in September, positioning itself as the fifth highest-grossing game worldwide exclusively on mobile devices. And if the numbers don’t surprise you, just check the collection for August, where the Nier waifus were not yet found, the month where the game generated $19 million dollars, which represented an impressive increase of around 63% in September.

Something that also once again brings up the type of users of GODDES OF VICTORY: NIKKE, who have always been seen as players who are attracted to sexualized female characters to an almost ridiculous limit. In fact, just remember the controversy that arose when the game’s own development company made its own players look like perverted otakus in an advertising video.

