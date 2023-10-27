Super Mario 64 is one of the most legendary video games in all of history and has various mysteries that still remain to be solved.

Join the conversation

Super Mario 64 It was one of the great launch video games for Nintendo 64, one of the most successful consoles in the entire history of the great N. 27 years have passed since then and the plumber is still in top form, with the upcoming premiere of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, the legend never dies and the 1996 title continues to give a lot to talk about. It has now been discovered a secret that remains unsolveddespite all the technological advances and the time that has passed since its initial release.

In order to discover this secret hidden in Super Mario 64, you have to resort to a error which the Twitter account (X) Supper Mario Broth shows on video and which we have been able to discover thanks to our colleagues at Nintendúo. As you can see in this demonstration, in a specific area of ​​Super Mario 64 and performing certain actions with the character, the game freezes for about 5 seconds, but then everything returns to normal. This error is known as “Game Unfreeze”and it is not known why it occurs.

An immensely rare Super Mario 64 glitch that has only ever been recorded a few times is the “Game Unfreeze” glitch, where the game appears to crash but then “fixes itself” shortly after. Despite the game being decompiled, the mechanics behind this glitch still remain unknown. pic.twitter.com/oKyrUP7f0w — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) October 3, 2023

Despite the numerous debates that arise in various internet forums, no one really knows why the game freezes and unfreezes in that exact fraction of timeso 27 years after the game’s original release, it remains an absolute mystery.

Nintendo Switch 2 would bet on a new 3D Mario for its launch

Mario is one of the great strongholds of Nintendo and the Japanese company seems to want to continue betting on the most famous plumber in the world of video games. According to rumors, the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2 will occur with a new 3D installment of the franchise, so will be in charge of giving the starting signal to the next generation of the company based in Kyoto.

It remains to be seen if the new Mario games also include mysteries as long-standing as that of Super Mario 64, although it seems unlikely, due to the different construction of titles today.

Join the conversation