We were speaking at the launch of SkyShowtime in Spain, in the month of February, which an interesting initial catalog stumbled upon its paucity. There were very notable series, yes, but perhaps not enough to sustain a service that intended to compete in a market absolutely saturated with offers. Luckily, as the months went by, the Paramount and NBC Universal platform has woken up, and has ended up making a more than suggestive offer available to us.

The process began about a month ago, with the landing on the platform of a good number of films from the catalogs of the mother companies. Today, 243 more movies and series arrive, making SkyShowtime a more than consistent offering in the current streaming landscape. Without a doubt, the excellent and very recent ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ stands out among them all, but there is much more, such as the modern science fiction classic ‘Ex Machina’.

We leave you with a selection of some of the films that you can see now on the platform:

Rank Watchmen A Ghost Story Scott Pilgrim vs. the World Trilogy Back to the Future Pain and Money World War Z The Devil’s Seed Children of Men Trilogy The Godfather The Game Welcome to the End of the World The Price of Power Steve Jobs Videodrome A Big Life

KKKlansman Munich The Mummy The Man with the Iron Fists Being John Malkovich Blackhat Terminator Genesis Snow White and the Huntsman Brawl in Cell Block 99 Welcome to Marwen Savage Nation

