A Hanseatic bistro in the Zwolle City Chamber, artists with sewing machine sounds in a historic Deventer building, a campfire evening with guitar playing and singing on the quay in Kampen, confessions with the Zwolle night mayors; a series of activities filled the city centers for 24 hours. “Just keep going,” says artist Bastiaan van Vuuren, who creates new music in De Drie Haringen in Deventer. “Sleep deprivation, too bad!”