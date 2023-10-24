loading…

Gaza has 24 cities inhabited by more than 2 million people. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Gaza Strip is a small territory located on the western coast of the Mediterranean Sea and borders Egypt to the south and Israel to the north and east.

The region has a rich but complex history, influenced by ongoing political and social conflict with Israel, which also aims to control one of Palestine’s strategic territories.

In the midst of tension and challenges throughout the day in the threat of war, there are 24 important cities that shape the daily lives of people in the Gaza Strip:

Cities in the Gaza Strip

1. Gaza

Gaza City is the capital and largest city of the Gaza Strip. As an economic, political and cultural center, the city has a rich history and numerous historic sites.

Gaza City is known for its rich cultural life, where art, music and dance play an important role in the daily lives of its residents.

In addition, Gaza City also has important archaeological sites, including ancient ruins and museums displaying historical artifacts.

2. Khan Yunis

Khan Yunis is one of the largest cities in the Gaza Strip located south of Gaza City. This city is known as a trade and economic center, especially in the agricultural and fishing sectors.

Khan Yunis also has a number of universities and educational institutions that play a role in increasing the knowledge and skills of its people.

3. Rafah

Rafah is a city located at the southern tip of the Gaza Strip and directly borders Egypt.

The city has a rich historical background, and over the past decades, the border with Egypt has played an important role in trade and population mobility.

Apart from that, Rafah is also known as an important place for humanitarian handling and access outside the Gaza Strip.

4. Deir al-Balah

Deir al-Balah is a city located in the middle of the Gaza Strip. The city is known for its natural beauty, especially its lush gardens and orchards.

Deir al-Balah also has an important role in the agricultural sector and economic development, and is home to people who play an important role in the economic life of the Gaza Strip.

5. Jabalya

Jabalya City is one of the important cities located in the Gaza Strip, an area that has a rich and complex history in the Middle East.