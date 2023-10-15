loading…

Palestinians perform funeral prayers for victims killed by Israeli attacks. Photo/Al Jazeera

JERUSALEM – At least 2,269 residents Palestine died and 9,814 others were injured as a result of the attack Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip . This is the report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health on Saturday local time.

“The death toll includes 2,215 people killed in Gaza and 8,714 people injured. Another 54 people killed and 1,100 people injured came from the West Bank,” added the report as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (15/10/2023).

The Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday reported that Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours had killed at least 324 Palestinians and injured 1,000 others, adding that the dead included at least 126 children and 88 women.

Israel launched an indiscriminate attack on the Gaza Strip after the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, launched a surprise attack last weekend, which killed more than 1,300 people.

Israel’s military, the IDF, has given the clearest indication that its troops are preparing to attack the Gaza Strip.

The IDF has stormed the Gaza border with troops and military equipment – ​​but its siege plans remain unclear. No time was given for the attack.

In a statement issued just hours after the evacuation deadline in northern Gaza expired – forcing hundreds of thousands of panicked civilians to flee south, without food or shelter – the Israel Defense Forces said they were preparing for the next stage of the war.

An IDF spokesperson told CNN that it would begin a major military operation in Gaza after seeing that civilians had left the territory.