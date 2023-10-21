loading…

21 countries in the world condemned Israel’s attack on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Following Hamas’ unprecedented surprise attack on Israel more than a week ago, much of the international community immediately voiced concern at the escalation of tensions.

However, as Israel continues to bomb Gaza and attack Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, several countries have begun to be critical of Israel’s actions – some more overtly than others.

The following is a list of countries that have asked Israel to stop its aggression and move towards a ceasefire.

1. Algeria



Photo/Reuters

Algeria’s Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over Israel’s attacks on Gaza, accusing it of violating international humanitarian law.

Algeria also called for immediate international intervention to protect the Palestinian people, whose rights are considered essential to resolving the conflict.

2. Uni Africa

African Union Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat highlighted the denial of the basic rights of the Palestinian people as the main cause of current tensions. The African Union called on both sides to end military hostilities and return to the negotiating table.

3. Belize

Belize condemns the hostilities between Hamas and Israel and calls for immediate de-escalation while supporting a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital and demanding the right of return for Palestinians expelled from their ancestral homeland.

4. Brazil



Photo/Reuters

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Luiz Iecker Vieira said on Friday that his country “received the news with disappointment that Israeli forces called on all civilians – more than a million – living in northern Gaza to leave Gaza within 24 hours”.

Veira, speaking in New York after a UN Security Council meeting, referred to a UN assessment that massive population displacement could cause “unprecedented levels of misery” for civilians and called for an end to violence in both countries. side.

5. Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro stressed the need for Israel and Palestine to come to the negotiating table and work towards a two-state solution. He made a historical comparison between the situation in Gaza and past atrocities.

In a statement posted on

6. Because

Cuba condemned the violence occurring in Israel and Palestine, and linked it to long-standing violations of the rights of Palestinians.

7. Indonesia



Photo/Reuters

Indonesia has urged an end to the violence to prevent further casualties, and has also argued that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories is as much a root cause of the conflict as the occupation.

8. Irak

Iraq also called the attack on Gaza a continuation of the oppression of Palestinians under Israeli occupation.

9. Iran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani described Palestinian resistance as a natural reaction to Israeli provocations.

10. Ireland



Photo/Reuters

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar condemned Israel’s actions to cut electricity, fuel and water supplies, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law and collective punishment.

11. Kuwait

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry has expressed concern over the escalation in Gaza, calling on the international community to stop violence, protect the Palestinian people, and end Israeli provocations. They warned that continued violence without deterrence would undermine peace efforts and the prospects for a two-state solution.

12. Morocco

Morocco, which is moving towards full diplomatic relations with Israel based on the Abraham Accords, has voiced deep concern over the situation in Gaza and called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to calm. The country emphasizes the importance of dialogue and negotiation as a way to achieve a two-state solution.