It is already official, even if ratification from the Fifa Congress is missing: Morocco, Portugal and Spain, in strict alphabetical order, will organize the 2030 World Cup. Another treble after that of Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026. But the countries involved will be more. This was decided today by FIFA, with the Mediterranean’s candidacy remaining alone among the contenders.

In Spain there were strong fears that the World Cup could end elsewhere due to the Rubiales gate, the prison kiss from the former federal president to Jenni Hermoso which sparked the well-known uproar. But no. After the fabulous one in 1982 for us, the Mundial returns to Spain. And he will go for the first time to Portugal, which organized the 2004 European Championship, and for the second time to Africa. Morocco had bid alone and lost three times in a row, most recently to South Africa in the 2010 Cup, the continent’s first and so far only World Cup, and finally got what it had been looking for for years.

We have said that the three countries overlooking the Mediterranean Sea will not be the only ones to host matches of the competition: according to what FIFA has made known, it will also be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay which will have the first match of their respective national teams which will then fly to est to settle in the locations assigned to them. This is to best celebrate the “Centennial World Cup”, given that the first edition was played in Uruguay in 1930. It will therefore be the World Cup of the three continents, and the 6 nations hosting the matches will be automatically qualified.

As for venues, there are only 3 safe stadiums in Spain: the Bernabeu in Madrid, the Camp Nou in Barcelona and the Cartuja in Seville. It will also be played in the Basque Country, but it is not known whether in Bilbao or San Sebastian. In Portugal, da Luz and Alvalade in Lisbon, O Dragao in Porto are safe. In Morocco there are 6 candidate cities: Rabat, Casablanca, Tangier, Agadir, Marrakech and Fez.

