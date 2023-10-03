By October, the teams have already shifted much of their attention to the following year, especially at a technical level, with the new projects now already outlined in their key concepts. Behind the scenes, however, the teams are also working to outline future regulations, not only those of 2026 which will represent a great revolution for Formula 1 with the farewell to the MGU-H and overhauled cars, but also for the next two championships.

In recent days, the Federation has released the sporting regulations for the 2024 season, with various innovations definitively approved by the F1 Commission and the World Motor Sport Council both in the meetings that had been held previously during the year and in the last meeting at the end of August.

One of the most important innovations concerns the decision to extend the filming days from 100 to 200 km, an operation which will guarantee the teams more margin for action, especially in the pre-season.

Filming day da 200 km

Before the start of the championship, the teams generally take advantage of the two promotional events – better known as filming days – granted by the regulations to carry out filming useful for the sponsors’ activities. Although on paper these events should only be used for marketing purposes, in reality for the teams it is an opportunity to check that all systems are in order on the car.

This is particularly useful before the start of winter testing, so that each team has a margin to fix those small problems that could waste time during the already short pre-season tests. In some cases, however, teams use them during the championship, in order to test and collect data on new components before bringing them onto the track for a race weekend.

Ferrari filming day in Fiorano

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

Until 2023, the regulations provided for two promotional events of a maximum of 100 km each, naturally with demo tires so as not to guarantee competitive advantages. However, some changes have been made for 2024: the promotional events available to each team during the year will still remain two, but will be extended to 200 km each, double compared to now. Furthermore, the teams will not be able to use the two sessions on the same day, which is why they will have to be divided at different times.

Half an hour less testing

For 2023, it was decided to extend each of the three test days by half an hour, divided equally with fifteen additional minutes in the morning and fifteen in the afternoon, in such a way as to guarantee the Federation the opportunity to test some new features and testing procedures. Safety Car, Virtual Safety, red flag and standing start.

In this way, the tests extended from 10:00 to 19:30 local time. However, in the first draft of the 2024 sporting regulations the closing time of the day has been changed again, which now returns to 7pm, with the usual eight hours on the track plus the break.

Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19, followed by Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Vote on tyrewarmers by July 31st

Among the objectives of Formula 1 is to make the sport increasingly sustainable, also collaborating with its partners, including Pirelli. For this reason, the Italian company has set up an extensive program to create covers that do not require the use of tyrewarmers before being mounted on the cars.

A complex challenge, because it was necessary to rethink the structure of the tyres, which should have been able to resist the efforts with low pressures coming out of the pits, but also avoid overheating when the tire stabilized and entered the correct range of operation.

According to what was quantified by Pirelli, this step would have resulted in an increase in pressure between 8 and 10 psi, which is why it would have been essential to continue carrying out tests to find the right alchemy between the various elements. However, drivers expressed mostly negative thoughts about the possibility of racing without the aid of pre-heating tools, citing safety as one of the most important concerns.

In the end the teams decided to postpone the introduction of this particular type of tire for at least one season. A vote on the 2025 tire warmer ban will unlikely take place by July 31 next year: “After a period of evaluation, the FIA ​​will provide its recommendations on the use of tire warmers for 2025 and beyond. subsequent ones. If the recommendation is to ban heating devices, a vote will be held with the participation of the FIA, F1 and the Teams, by 31 July 2024,” the regulation reads.

The tires inside the tyrewarmers

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Fewer exceptions on the curfew on race weekends

Another issue concerns violations of the curfew, which is divided into three different periods depending on the phases of the weekend. For example, “restriction period one” kicks in 42 hours before the scheduled start of FP1 and extends to 29 hours before the scheduled start of FP1. The second is always before the start of the first free practice session and concerns the previous night and the morning of Friday, so that the mechanics can only work on the car starting from the moment in which there are 4 hours left before the single-seaters take to the track.

Finally, the third period, the one in which the fewest exceptions are granted, concerns the rest of the weekend, in order to guarantee the teams a period of rest. However, well aware that there may be particular situations that require staying on track for longer than expected, the FIA ​​had put in place a system of exceptions, guaranteeing teams the possibility of completing the necessary work without suffering a sanction.

As the seasons went by, the “jokers” available for each individual curfew period progressively decreased, with a process that will continue also in 2024: in period 1 of the restriction there goes from four to two exceptions per season, in period 2 drops from three to two, while the quantity for period 3, already lowered previously, remains unchanged at two.

Read also: