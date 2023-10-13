There will be 48 entries for the entire 2024 season of the IMSA SportsCar Championship, as announced in the ‘State of the Sport’ press conference that the series organized on the Thursday that opened the Petit Le Mans weekend.

After starting registrations last August, the American series for prototypes and GTs had to face a long and complicated phase of analysis and selection of the many requests received to take part next year.

During the meeting with professionals and journalists held at Road Atlanta, the President of the championship, John Doonan, showed the list of teams admitted for the whole of 2024, to which are added 9 teams that will be on the grid only for Endurance Cup.

With the elimination of the LMP3 class there was a way to expand the presence in the remaining categories, especially between the GTP and the GTD, then clearly each entry list will be communicated from time to time, starting with that of the 24h of Daytona which in January will open the dance.

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh

Photo by: Lamborghini Squadra Corse

Starting from the main category, i.e. the Grand Touring Prototype, the most important and awaited novelty is clearly the entry of Lamborghini Squadra Corse with the SC63 LMDh taken over by the Iron Lynx team, which however – as we have known for some time – will not be ready before in March and will only run the Endurance races.

There are 10 entries for the entire year, with the confirmation of the official Porsches of Team Penske, plus the private ones of JDC-Miller Motorsports and Proton Competition, which will compete against the Cadillacs of Chip Ganassi Racing and Action Express Racing, the two BMW of Team RLL and the Acura of Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti, from ’24 to double as Meyer Shank Racing will turn to IndyCar.

#52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports Oreca LMP2 07: Ben Keating, Paul-Loup Chatin, Alex Quinn

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

In LMP2 we have 12 confirmed entries: two Orecas for United Autosports, the only one to field more than one, against APR, Tower Motorsports, TDS Racing, Era Motorspor, High Class Racing, Sean Creech Motorsport (which moves up the category after the years with the LMP3 ), PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, Riley and the new AO Racing, while AF Corse will bring its 07-Gibson #88 to only some of the seven events planned.

10 cars will be involved in the entire calendar of the GTD PRO Class and there is certainly great anticipation to see in action the brand new Corvette Z06 GT3.R of Pratt&Miller Motorsports and the two Mustang GT3 prepared by Ford Multimatic Motorsports.

Paul Miller Racing rises up the ranks with the BMW M4 GT3 after having participated in the GTD for a long time, Pfaff Motorsports is instead a confirmation of the lot, but with the novelty of the move to McLaren, while Vasser Sullivan Racing, the Aston Martin GT3, will not be missing refurbished by Heart of Racing, plus Porsches by AO Racing and Kellymoss with Riley.

The #19 Lamborghini of Iron Lynx, the #62 Ferrari of Risi Competizione and the #75 Mercedes of Sun Energy 1 will be added to the starting grid of the Endurance Cup races, bringing the full list to 13 appearances.

Ford Mustang GT3

Photo by: Ford Performance

As always, the largest of the classes remains the GTD for the GT3s driven by PRO-AM crews. Here too the new faces are linked to the arrival of the debuting cars, such as the AWA guys who field the two Corvettes, while all the other teams will only have one vehicle.

E’ il caso di Vasser Sullivan, Heart of Racing con Aston Martin, Korthoff/Preston Motorsports con Mercedes, Conquest Racing che porta la sua Ferrari 296 dal GTWC America, Andretti Motorsports, Magnus Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport, Winward Racing, Gradient Racing, Inception Racing, Forte Racing, MDK Motorsports, Kellymoss with Riley, Turner Motorsport e Wright Motorsports.

For the five Endurance Cup events the Ferraris of AF Corse, Triarsi Competizione and Cetilar Racing will be added, and the Lamborghinis of Iron Lynx and Iron Dames.

Corvette Z06 GT3.R

Photo by: Chevrolet Racing

“We continue to ride an incredible wave, as evidenced by the number of teams and cars that have committed to the full 2024 season and the Endurance Cup,” said President Doonan.

“Having so many teams confirmed for next year is a testament to the stability of the platform we have collectively built. Being able to make this announcement in October, before the 2023 season has even been completed, will help us through the winter and allows fans and IMSA insiders to make their plans for 2024 much earlier.”

On the sidelines of the presentation, the collaboration agreements with WeatherTech (for the championship titling) and with the suppliers Michelin and VP Racing Fuels were also confirmed.

“Michelin’s support of IMSA is clearly evident every race weekend. The IMSA and Michelin teams work closely together from both a marketing and on-track competition perspective. Together we have made notable gains in these areas over the course of the our collaboration to date, and together we expect continued growth for the future”, added Doonan speaking of the French tire manufacturer.

“IMSA has been fortunate to have a reliable partner like VP Racing Fuels for many years and we are excited to see that continue well into the future. VP has steadily grown in visibility as a brand over the course of our partnership, reaching far beyond our circuits and the consumer market. We are mutually committed to continuing to grow both of our brands in the future.”

Michelin Tires

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

Alexis Garcin, President and CEO of Michelin North America, echoes this: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with IMSA, a leader in innovative and sustainable sportscar racing.”

“Our collaboration helped introduce the new Michelin GTP tire, which offers sustained performance over multiple stints, and this same approach will contribute to the launch of the new GTD Pilot Sport Pro tire next season.”

“As we extend our partnership, Michelin and IMSA will continue to find ways to transform closed-wheel racing for a more sustainable future.”

Bruce Hendel, vice president of sales for VP Racing, comments: “VP Racing is thrilled to continue its nearly decade-long partnership with IMSA, bringing world-class racing to drivers and fans around the world.”

“We are proud of our relationship as Official Fuel, Official Performance Coolant, Official Fuel Additives and renewable fuels partner, and look forward to many years of continued success together.”