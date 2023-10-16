Suara.com – Portugal achieved a big victory after beating hosts Bosnia & Herzegovina with a score of 5-0 in the 2024 European Cup Qualification match Group J. Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals for Portugal.

In the match at the Bellino Polje Stadium, Monday (17/10/2023), Portugal was awarded a penalty after only five minutes of the match after Joao Felix’s kick hit Adrian Barisic’s hand.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who stepped forward as executor, carried out his duties well. His shot outwitted Ibrahim Seric and put Portugal ahead 1-0.

Portugal was still under pressure, in the 20th minute, Ronaldo broke into Bosnia’s goal again with a shot after using Joao Felix’s pass.

After that, it was Bruno Fernandes’ turn to get his name on the scoreboard in the 25th minute. He fired a powerful shot which shook the Bosnian net.

In the 32nd minute, Joao Cancelo continued the Selecao das Quinas goal party after grabbing a wild ball. The score was 4-0 for Portugal’s victory.

Felix then scored Portugal’s fifth goal in the 41st minute. Portugal’s 5-0 score over Bosnia lasted until halftime.

In the second half, Portugal continued its dominance. Joao Felix threatened but his shot was blocked by Seric.

However, neither team scored additional goals. Until the match ended the score was still 5-0 for Portugal’s victory over Bosnia.

These results make Portugal, which has confirmed qualification for the European Cup finals, even stronger at the top of the standings with 24 points. Meanwhile, Bosnia is in fifth position with nine points.