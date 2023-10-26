Suara.com – One way to commemorate the Youth Pledge every year is by holding a ceremony. The following are complete guidelines regarding the 2023 Youth Pledge ceremony.

For those of you who are looking for examples of speech texts for the 2023 Youth Pledge ceremony and event schedule, see the following article.

This year, Youth Pledge Day 2023 will have the theme “Together Advancing Indonesia” with a red, blue, yellow and green logo.

The main purpose of holding the Youth Pledge ceremony is to commemorate the historic moment when Indonesian youth united to fight for independence.

Example of the 2023 Youth Pledge Event Schedule

If you are planning a ceremony to commemorate the Youth Pledge, you can use the following event schedule.

1. Opening ceremony.

2. Respect to the builder of the ceremony.

3. Report from the ceremony leader.

4. Raising the red and white flag accompanied by the national song “Indonesia Raya”.

5. A moment of silence led by the ceremony supervisor.

6. Reading the Pancasila text.

7. Reading of the opening text of the 1945 Constitution.

8. Reading the text of the decision of the 1928 Indonesian Youth Congress.

9. Singing Indonesian mandatory songs.

10. The award presentation is accompanied by the song ” Bagimu Negeri ” (if any).

11. Reading the text of the Youth Pledge ceremony speech or speech text which is usually distributed by the Minister of Youth and Sports.

12. Singing Indonesian mandatory songs.

13. Prayer reading.

14. Leader of Ceremonies Report.

15. General respect for the Master of Ceremonies.

16. The Master of Ceremonies is pleased to leave the ceremony venue.

Example of Youth Pledge Ceremony Speech Text

The following is an example of a speech text that can be delivered in commemoration of Youth Pledge Day.

Assalamu’alaikum Wr. Wb. Peace be upon us all, Om Swastiastu, Namo Buddhaya, Greetings of Virtue.

Dear all, the happy audience, let us give thanks and praise to the Almighty God, because with His blessing and grace, we can gather here to commemorate the Youth Pledge Day.

Today, we gather in this place to remember and celebrate the spirit of unity that was sparked by the youth on October 28, 1928.

With the theme Together Advancing Indonesia, let’s continue to revive the spirit of youth in the hearts and minds of us, the nation’s next generation. With the spirit of unity, we can definitely overcome all obstacles.

The Youth Pledge is not just a text or spoken words. More than that, the Youth Oath is a sacred promise of Indonesian youth to always maintain the unity and unity of the nation. This is a promise to always fight for the progress and well-being of the nation.

However, does the spirit of the Youth Pledge still exist within us today? Do we still have the same commitment to maintaining national unity and unity as the youth in 1928? This is a question we must ponder together.

Let us always make the Youth Pledge a reminder that we are brothers and sisters of our country and country, and together, we can achieve everything we dream of. Let us maintain this spirit of unity and continue to fight for the progress of the Indonesian nation. Thank You.

Wassalamu’alaikum Wr. Wb.

Content of Youth Oath Text

The text of the Youth Pledge is a pledge made by Indonesian youth on October 28 1928 as a form of their commitment to Indonesian unity and independence.

The following is the text of the Youth Pledge:

1. We, sons and daughters of Indonesia, claim to share one blood, the Indonesian homeland.

2. We, sons and daughters of Indonesia, claim to be one nation, the Indonesian nation.

3. We, sons and daughters of Indonesia, uphold the language of unity, Indonesian.

These are the complete guidelines for the 2023 Youth Pledge ceremony.

Contributor: Hillary Sekar Pawestri