Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, Baldur’s Gate 3, Super Mario Bros. Wonder… The list of great games we are having this 2023 is scandalous and the notes are reflecting it in the best way.

Much has been said throughout the year, but what is coming to consoles and PC is overwhelming. The amount of great games which have been released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC or Steam Deck and ROG ALLY haven’t been seen for a long time.

Grades usually largely represent the good performance of a game and in 2023 There are not a few games that have achieved more than 90 out of 100 on websites like Metacritic that bring together the verdicts of the international press.

The proof of this is a new study carried out by Axios that has revealed that 2023 is already the year with the largest number of games analyzed with average scores of 90 or more in the last 20 years… A truly spectacular fact.

And it is that A total of 25 games have earned an average score of 90 or higher on at least one platform, as shown by Metacritic. The figure becomes more relevant after knowing that in most of the last decade, the number of games over 90 has been half.

Without a doubt, this shows that video game development is going through a good moment in terms of results, despite the gigantic and regrettable wave of layoffs that we are experiencing in a number of studios and companies.

That so many good games have coincided this year is also related to the delays that have occurred in recent yearssomething that has undoubtedly affected our portfolios now crying due to the avalanche of desirable titles.

One of the reasons it’s such an incredible year is that some of these titles were supposed to be released in previous years, Focus Entertainment chief content officer Yves Le Yaouanq told Axios.

2023 with outstanding grade

Let’s review some of those games with more than 90 on some platform: Baldur’s Gate 3, Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, The Witcher 3 para PS5 y Xbox Series X|SMetroid Prime Remastered, Tetris Effect, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cocoon, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Street Fighter 6, Turbo Overkill, Diablo 4…

The list is hardly divisive among fans and many agree that these notes are accurate. We left out many others like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Sea of ​​Stars and others that, despite not having a 90, are also great games like Hi-Fi Rush or Starfield, for example.