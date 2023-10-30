Suara.com – Inter Miami star Lionel Messi officially won the 2023 Ballon d’Or. He beat Erling Haaland to win the golden ball trophy for the eighth time.

The 2023 Ballon d;Or awards took place in Paris, France on Tuesday (31/10/2023) early morning WIB. He became the first Major League Soccer (MLS) player to win the trophy.

Reporting from ESPN, former Manchester United player and co-owner of Inter Miami David Beckham presented this award to Messi.

Messi’s victory is debatable considering that Erling Haalnd had a fantastic season with Manchester City. The Norwegian striker scored 52 goals last season when he led The Citizens to the treble winners.

Inter Miami CF Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (left) reacts next to his trophy on stage as he accepts his 8th Ballon d’Or award alongside former English footballer and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham during the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony Or 2023 at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.FRANCK FIFE / AFP.

Haaland, who finished second, ultimately only won the Gerd Muller trophy, namely the award for the best striker last season.

In other awards announced, Messi’s Argentina team-mate Emiliano Martinez won the Yachine Trophy for best goalkeeper and England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was awarded the Kopa Trophy as the world’s top player under the age of 21.

For Messi, the 2023 Ballon d’Or trophy further strengthens his record. Even before this, no player had been able to match the number of golden balls he won in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019 and 2021.

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker Erling Haaland gestures on stage as he accepts the Gerd Muller Trophy for Best Striker during the 2023 Ballon d’Or awards ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris on October 30, 2023.FRANCK FIFE/AFP.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won it five times, while Michel Platini, Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten are all three-time winners.

Messi scored 21 goals in 41 appearances last season as Paris Saint-Germain retained their Ligue 1 title before moving to Inter Miami earlier this year.

Since moving to the US, he has scored 11 goals in 14 games for Miami, helping the team win its first trophy, the League Cup.