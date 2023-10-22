Suara.com – The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is highlighting the participation of the Indonesian national team ahead of the 2023 Asian Cup which will be held in January 2024.

The Indonesian national team finally took part in the 2023 Asian Cup again. The Garuda squad passed the qualifications against Kuwait, Jordan and Nepal.

In the upcoming 2023 Asian Cup, Shin Tae-yong’s children will enter a tough group. Asnawi Mangkualam et al will face Japan, Iraq and Vietnam.

So, AFC highlights the tough opponents that the Red and White team will face. They only mentioned Iraq and Vietnam.

In a report on the official website, the Indonesian national team is said to have never played against Iraq in the last two matches. The Garuda squad lost with a score of 1-0 and 2-0.

Then it was also mentioned that the Red and White team had never won against rivals in Southeast Asia, namely Vietnam. In the last six meetings, the Golden Star Warriors have never lost with three wins and three draws.

“Indonesia lost its last two matches against Iraq, conceding three goals without reply. They also failed to win in their last six matches against Vietnam (three draws, three draws),” wrote the AFC report.

Meanwhile, the other team is Japan. Samurai Blue was not mentioned because they are the favorites in this group because Hajime Moriyasu’s team is on fire.

The 2023 Asian Cup will be held in Qatar. This event will start from January 12 to February 10 2024.