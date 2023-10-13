The 6 groups for the competition to be held from 13 January to 11 February 2024 have been defined in Abidjan. The hosts with the SuperEagles, the reigning champions with the Indomitable Lions in the two most difficult groups

The six groups of the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January to 11 February 2024, were drawn last night in Abidjan. The two most difficult groups appear to be that of the hosts, who drew Nigeria, and that of the defending champions Senegal, drawn with Cameroon. Although perhaps the one with the most dangerous team in the third tier is group E, where with Tunisia and Mali there is South Africa, absent in the last edition but a loose cannon. The opening match will be held in Abidjan on January 13th between Ivory Coast and Guinea Bissau, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium.

Group A (home Abidjan): Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B (Abidjan): Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C (Yamoussoukro): Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, Gambia.

Group D (Bouakè): Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E (Korhogo): Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F (San Pedro): Morocco, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

The formula: the top two of each group and the 4 best third-placed teams qualify for the round of 16.

October 13 – 09:24

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED