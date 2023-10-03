This Giulia Ti from 2002 can still handle it for a while, you know.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of our favorite cars. At least, from the undersigned. Sporty, but great for everyday driving. When you take it into corners, you notice that the relatively low weight, rear-wheel drive and precise steering have all been chosen to make you – the driver – happy. The downside: they are quite pricey these days. This means that we have to look at occasions.

And since there is a whole group of petrolheads waiting for affordable Giulias, Giulias remain relatively unaffordable. The depreciation on those cars is really minimal. There is of course a big difference between what the consumer who buys new wants and the used buyer wants. That is why we regularly visit Marktplaats to look for nice used cars.

Giulia Ti with more than a grand on the clock

It’s quite simple: if you want an affordable Giulia, you should opt for a diesel. It’s hard to find a new petrol for cheap. Until… Until we came across this one. It is a young Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti with 109,655 km on the clock. Now that is not so much an issue. Modern cars can easily drive triple that, but the car is from 2022!

Yes, on January 8, 2022 the car received its yellow license plates. We are now a year and a half later and there is more than a hundred thousand on the clock. Naturally we wondered what was going on with that. We contacted the selling party and it turns out: the previous owner simply drove a lot. To quote Bert Visscher: You don’t expect it, do you?!?!

For less

At this moment they (the previous owner) have switched to another Alfa Romeo (the new Tonale) and this one is now for sale. It is a Giulia with the 2.0T petrol engine with 200 hp and 280 Nm. This is linked to the well-known eight-speed automatic transmission from ZF and only drives the rear wheels. The chassis of the Giulia is so good that you actually don’t need all-wheel drive (Q4) at all. Those 2.0T engines are all identical, so they all go to about 310-320 hp after a digital massage treatment.

The advantage is that you drive an almost new Giulia, for a fraction of the price. It is also not a basic scraping version, but a fully decorated sporty ‘TI’ (Turismo Internazionale) version. Also nice, these were almost all highway kilometers. That is almost impossible, because with only city kilometers it becomes very difficult to achieve this kind of mileage. The price of all this beauty: 38.990 euro. Interested? You can view the advertisement here.

Check below how a Giulia with 200 hp can suddenly deliver 300+ hp:

And view the Autoblog Occasion Purchase Advice below

