Suara.com – The struggle of Indonesian lifter, Eko Yuli Irawan at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games foundered following his failure to execute three clean & jerk lifts in the men’s 67kg class which took place at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Gymnasium, China, Sunday (1/10/2023).

Holder of two silvers and two bronzes in different classes at the Olympics, he was only able to snatch 145kg on the second try.

Eko set out with a lift target that was quite higher than his opponents, but he failed to execute the first snatch lift of 142kg.

In the second snatch, Eko’s efforts were successful after the target was raised to 145kg in order to match Chen Lijun’s achievement, which was the highest figure among his rivals heading into the third snatch.

In the third snatch, Eko actually managed to lift and hold the 148kg barbell above his head but it was disallowed by the referee because the lifter’s hand was considered shaky.

While Eko failed in the third snatch, Lijun, the Tokyo Olympic champion, actually created an Asian Games record with a lift of 150kg.

After the break, Eko failed to execute his three attempts to lift 175kg in the clean & jerk. This failure also broke Eko’s tradition of winning medals at the biggest sporting event in Asia after previously winning gold at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, bronze at Incheon 2014 and bronze at Guangzhou 2010, all three of which he won in the 62kg class.

Meanwhile, Chen Lijun took home gold for China with a total lift of 330kg from 150kg snatch and 180kg clean & jerk.

Meanwhile, Ri Wonju won silver for North Korea with a total lift of 321kg; 141kg snatch and 180kg clean & jerk.

Korean athlete Lee Sangyeon completed the podium to win bronze with a total lift of 317kg; 137kg snatch and 180kg clean & jerk.