Suara.com – The Indonesian mixed doubles pair, Rinov Rivaldy / Pitha Haningtyas Mentari, said they would immediately prepare to face Japan’s top representatives, Yuta Watanabe / Arisa Higashino in the round of 16 in the individual badminton event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Rinov / Pitha pair became the first Indonesian representatives to secure a place in the second round of the 19th edition of the Asian Games, after winning over the South Korean pair, Kim Won Ho / Jeong Na Eun via rubber games 21-15, 16-21, 21-19 on Monday (2/10).

“In the round of 16 (we will) meet the second seeds, Yuta / Arisa. Of course we have to prepare everything again. Starting from taking care of our condition first, recovery because today’s match is quite long,” said Rinov in an official PBSI release, Monday.

“Later (after that) we will discuss with all the (coaches) how we will play (like) when we face them,” he said.

Talking about their victory in the first round over Kim / Jeong, Rinov / Pitha admitted that they tried to focus on maintaining their composure, especially at critical points.

Apart from that, Pitha said the match was quite challenging because the opponents changed quite a lot of things in terms of their playing patterns.

“They made it difficult for us, especially in the second and third games, where we kept falling behind by points. But, we tried to continue, focus and believe in each other that we could do it,” said Pitha.

Furthermore, Pitha said he and Rinov also tried not to lose momentum and focus on their game, despite the many supporters who voiced their support for the opponent.

“We tried to just focus on the game and the coach’s directions. We didn’t want to be distracted by the opposing fans who filled the stadium today,” said Pitha.

“We were able to play more calmly in the final points, while maybe our opponents were a bit under pressure. Apart from that, we as juniors have met them often, so we both know (each other’s strengths and weaknesses),” added Rinov.