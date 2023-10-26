Suara.com – Former Spanish national team player and winner of Euro 2008 and the 2010 World Cup, Joan Capdevila believes that the naturalized Indonesian national team player, Jordi Amat, can provide added value to the Garuda team.

Capdevila said this because he considered that the footballer, who officially became an Indonesian citizen (WNI) after his naturalization process was completed in November 2022, had experience playing in Europe for more than a decade, playing for clubs such as RCD Espanyol (Spain), Rayo Vallecano. (Spain), Swansea City (England), Real Betis (Spain), and KAS Eupen (Belgium).

“Jordi Amat is younger than me. Never met at the academy and never met in the first team. However, Jordi Amat has experience received from Europe, from Spain, from Espanyol,” said Capdevila as published by Antara, Thursday (26/10) .

“I am sure Jordi can provide experience and added value to the national team,” he added.

Jordi Amat, since his naturalization process was completed and made his debut with the Indonesian national team in the 2022 AFF Cup against Cambodia, has now won eight caps with one goal.

Seeing this, Capdevila was proud to see that Jordi Amat, who was one of the students of the Espanyol youth team, the club that also made his name, could be useful for Indonesian football.

“And Spain is very happy to have a player like Jordi Amat playing for the Indonesian national team. Jordi Amat, very happy that one of the players from the (Espanyol) youth academy is playing here, it’s really extraordinary,” said the former footballer who is now 45 years old. .