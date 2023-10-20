We really hadn’t seen this coming. One of the most classic programs on television, Un, Dos Tres, resurrected by a group of influencers and focused on young people who have never seen the contest. But at the same time, with a classic development. Even the Hurtado sisters and Mayra Gómez Kemp appear! Don’t look for it on television channels. It’s on Twitch.

Surely there is no more legendary program in the history of television in Spain than Un, Dos, Tres. Created by the brilliant Chicho Ibáñez Serrador, this question and answer contest premiered in 1972, on RTVE.

It was broadcast almost uninterruptedly for 22 years, until 1994. Then it had a break for a decade, returning in 2004. Its last broadcast was on June 11, 2004.

One, Two, Three… is back on Twitch!

The Un, Dos, Tres has been the reference contest for several generations of Spaniards since the 70s, bringing together millions of viewers in front of the television every week. Its format was exported to dozens of countries, where it also achieved great success.

Several pairs of contestants faced each other in rounds of questions and answers. The winning couple could choose from several showcases with prizes. Only one hid a big prize, the rest were minor or even joke prizes.

The presenter played an essential role, because he usually knew which one was good, but he couldn’t help them. The contestants had to choose one through the clues they obtained through performances by comedians, singers and actors.

It is a format that, 19 years later, Chicho Ibáñez Serrador’s son, Alejandro Ibáñez Nauta, has recoveredbut focusing on the world of influencers and the younger audience.

If you ever saw the classic contest, you will remember that the couples of contestants were presented with the format “Quique and Ana, friends and residents in Valencia.” For this new stage, legendary presenters like Kiko Ledgard or Mayra Gómez Kemp make way to influencer TheGrefg, 26 years old and resident in Andorra.

With more than 18 million followers on YouTube and almost 12 million on Twitter, TheGrefg He is one of the most popular influencers in the world. At least in the first program, the contestants are also well-known influencers, such as Gemita, Lluna Clark, Marta Díaz, DjMaRiiO, Luzu and Yosoyplex.

As these are other times, now in addition to stewardesses, there are stewards. You can see the first program of the new stage of Un, Dos, Tres here:

Although it is true that the new Un, Dos, Tres wants to attract young people, with musical performances by their favorite groups and a language closer to them, It is surprising that they have maintained the classic mechanics of the contest.

They have even recovered the Hurtado sisters in their role as the mythical Tacañónas (characters who tried to deceive the contestants), the beloved presenter Mayra Gómez Kemp, and the Ruperta pumpkin, the mascot of the contest. And they promise more returns.

In his live broadcast on Twitch, The new Un, Dos, Tres has just over 1.2 million views. It was uploaded to YouTube a few hours ago, and has accumulated 160,000 views. We don’t know if the figures are good or bad, but some television programs would like to reach those data.

One, Two, Three is back, presented by TheGrefg, and broadcast live on Twitch. A sign that times are changing, but its classic format also wants to attract viewers of all generations. We’ll see how far it goes…