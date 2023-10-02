loading…

26 mosques in Gaza were destroyed by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli bombing has destroyed 26 mosques in the Gaza Strip since October 7. This was stated by the Ministry of Endowments and Religion based in Gaza, Saturday.

The Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs stated that dozens of mosques were also badly damaged by Israeli air strikes in most of the enclave.

It said Israeli warplanes also destroyed the ministry’s headquarters, the ministry’s Koranic radio station and a church.

“Islamic and international organizations to immediately intervene to take practical steps to stop aggression in Gaza, and hold Israel accountable for its criminal practices against civilians, mosques and churches,” said the Ministry of Endowments and Religion.

The conflict in Gaza, which has been under Israeli bombardment and blockade since October 7, began when the Palestinian resistance group Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood – a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a series of rocket launches and infiltration of Israel by land and sea. and air.

Hamas said the attack was retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increasing violence by Israeli settlers.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

At least 4,385 Palestinians, including 1,756 children, were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza. The figure reaches more than 1,400 in Israel.

