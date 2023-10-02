loading…

USS Gerald R Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, was sent by the United States to the eastern Mediterranean to defend Israel during its war with Hamas. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The Pentagon has deployed two United States (US) aircraft carriers—and supporting warships—to the eastern Mediterranean since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last.

The two aircraft carriers and their battle groups are to defend Israel if other parties outside Hamas become involved in the war against Zionists.

Both carry a large force including ships, warplanes and US military forces.

1. USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, along with its support ships, arrived in the eastern Mediterranean early last week.

Ford, commissioned in 2017, is the United States’ newest aircraft carrier and the world’s largest, with more than 5,000 sailors on board.

Quoting Reuters, Tuesday (17/10/2023), the aircraft carrier, which has a nuclear reactor, can accommodate more than 75 military aircraft, including fighters such as the F-18 Super Hornet and E-2 Hawkeye jets, which can act as systems early warning.

It has an arsenal of missiles, such as the Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile, which is a medium-range surface-to-air missile used against drones and aircraft.

The Ford’s rolling airframe missiles are used to target anti-ship missiles along with the Mk-15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon System which is used to fire armor-piercing shells.

Ford also includes advanced radar that can help control air traffic and navigation.