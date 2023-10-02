Having a hard drive to store your personal documents, work files and even copies of your personal photos is always a good option. The problem is that the files are getting bigger, we are in a hurry to copy everything and we need it to take up minimal space so we can always carry it with us. The solution? This SanDisk memory.

2 TB high performance for your pocket

With a size of only 10 x 5 centimeters, this USB 3.2 Gen 2 driveachieves sequential read speeds of 800 MB/s thanks to the speed of the USB-C port it includes. It is a unit that, thanks to being of type SSDreduces its dimensions to a minimum, in addition to better withstanding any possible blows it may receive during transport (withstands drops of up to 2 meters).

It is a unit with a very functional design and a very good finish, which thanks to the tab it incorporates, we can hook a suitcase to an internal compartment with a carabiner.

The USB-C port is integrated into one of the sides, so you will have to use an additional cable (included) to connect it to the device. By 90 eurosthis high-performance SSD is perfect for those who handle large amounts of data and need high transfer speeds.

Other memories on offer

If you are looking for something different, there are also other offers that, although they do not offer the same performance and the same compact design, will at least allow you to enjoy enough storage capacity so you can store your things. These are some of the most interesting models at a good price:

Hikvision 2TB

It is a 2.5-inch hard drive that has 2 TB capacity and a shock-resistant body. It is not SSD, but it allows you to reduce its price to 76.54 euros.

Samsung T7 Shield

These Samsung units are quite popular for their performance and excellent design. A very compact SSD with USB 3.2 Gen 2 with which to achieve high speed rates.

Netac 2TB

This elongated and compact memory draws attention for its aluminum design and its compact bar-shaped format. It offers USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 and excellent performance. Its main asset is its spectacular compact design.